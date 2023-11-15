Yemenite terrorists vow more attacks on Israel

Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, including at the port of Eilat on the other side of the Red Sea.

By Ben Cohen, The Algemeiner

The leader of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen has vowed to maintain armed attacks against Israeli targets while bemoaning the “weak stance” of the Muslim world towards the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking on the Iranian regime’s official broadcaster on Tuesday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi claimed that Palestinians in Gaza were facing a “genocide.” He lamented that “in the face of the major tragedy that the Palestinian people [have been suffering] for more than 70 years, a limited and weak stance has been shown by over a billion Muslims. Arab regimes are losing seriousness and do not have the will to act seriously towards Gaza.”

Drawn from Yemen’s Houthi tribe and practicing the Zaidi version of Shi’a Islam, the Houthi armed movement — officially known as Ansarullah — has been accused of atrocities and crimes against humanity during the nine-year civil war that has raged in the Gulf Arab nation.

Following Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 pogrom carried out by Hamas terrorists — who are also backed by Iran — the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, including at the port of Eilat on the other side of the Red Sea.

In his speech, al-Houthi was scathing in his criticism of last weekend’s Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Saudi Arabia, where 57 Muslim nations met to discuss the conflict in Gaza.

“Although the Arab-Islamic Summit was an emergency meeting of 57 countries, it did not come up with a position or practical action, and this is shameful and sad,” he said. “The summit that claimed to represent all Muslims only produced statements with no practical stance. Is this capability of over a billion and a half Muslims?”

Al-Houthi emphasized that the “silence of the Arab and Islamic nations regarding the Gaza tragedy is a major crime and everyone must take action to lift this siege and support the people of Gaza.”

Referring to the terrorist organization’s attacks on Israel, al-Houthi pledged that these would continue.

“Our brothers in the missile force carried out a number of operations into southern occupied Palestine,” he said. “Our bombing of the enemy with missiles and drones will continue, and our planning will continue for additional operations against all the Zionist targets.”