Yeshiva students organize free wedding to couple in need

By World Israel News staff

Yeshiva high school students volunteered to organize a wedding free of charge recently for a couple with little to no support from family, Arutz Sheva reported.

Help came after wedding bride Chen Avikazar posted on Facebook that she has no family to support her financially or accompany her during the wedding and asked for help by way of donations.

Rabbi Yitzhak Shalev, the yeshiva’s rabbi, along with high school management, began efforts to organize the wedding.

Shortly thereafter, the wedding was held on school grounds with students giving a helping hand. Tenth grade students helped prepare, while eleventh grade band members encouraged dancing.

Female students from a nearby school also joined in, dancing with the bride, who towards the end of festivities told Arutz Sheva that “This was the best wedding in the world – better than the fanciest halls. The students really moved us and made us happy.”