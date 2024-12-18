Yeshiva University’s centennial Chanukah gala lights up the night

Donor support has surged, particularly since October 7, as contributors increasingly seek institutions that combine academic excellence with strong values.

By Jewish Breaking News

As a wave of antisemitism darkens college campuses nationwide, Yeshiva University is lighting the way forward, announcing a staggering $100 million fundraising triumph at its centennial Chanukah celebration on Monday.

Drawing more than 500 supporters, YU’s landmark event marked 100 years since the university’s first Chanukah celebration in 1924.

That inaugural celebration featured Albert Einstein, setting a precedent for distinguished guests that would later include vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, and President John F. Kennedy.

YU’s recent growth has been remarkable, with more than twenty new degree programs launched and its graduate student population doubling.

“Hanukkah illuminates the idea that the seeds of redemption are sown in darkness. For over 100 years, Yeshiva University has been a beacon of light, rooted in academic excellence and a values-based education,” said YU President Ari Berman.

“Even in the face of profound challenges, we rise with courage and conviction to meet this unprecedented moment in history, empowering our students to bring hope, strength, and moral clarity to our society and our world. Tonight, we celebrate the unwavering dedication of those who make this vision possible and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for us all.”

Donor support has surged, particularly since October 7, as contributors increasingly seek institutions that combine academic excellence with strong values.

The $100 million raised brings the university’s campaign to $520 million, edging closer to its $613 million target. It will go a long way in supporting various exciting initiatives, including the school’s newly announced Honors Leadership Society.

The evening honored several key figures, including longtime Board of Trustees member Chella Safra, who received an honorary doctorate.

The Wilf Family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings and prominent philanthropists, were awarded the Centennial Medallion for their sustained support of Jewish education.