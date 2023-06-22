Young terrorists creating ‘bright future,’ says Hamas head visiting Iran

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the global Muslim community supports Palestinian terror groups, including Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh praised young Palestinians who are embracing jihad against Israel, saying that their enthusiasm for anti-Israel causes signals a “bright future” ahead for terror groups during a diplomatic visit to Iran.

Haniyeh has been in Tehran for several days, meeting with senior officials from the Islamic Republic.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest religious authority, Haniyeh discussed escalating terror in Judea and Samaria.

“The recent clashes are clear evidence of the younger generation entering the arena of conflict,” Haniyeh said, Hebrew-language media reported.

“The entry of the young people into the struggle is a positive sign for a bright future,” he continued, adding that “the resistance is making unprecedented progress against the occupation [Israel].”

Khameini said that the global Muslim community supports Palestinian terror groups, including Hamas.

“The land of Palestine belongs to all Muslims, so all Muslims [throughout the Islamic world] must enter the [struggle] in order to liberate it,” Khameini said, according to Hebrew-language news.

During a meeting earlier this week, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian told Haniyeh that “Palestinian resistance is the best way to overthrow Israel,” according to Iranian state-run media outlet Fars.

Iran and Hamas have long shared close ties, with Haniyeh thanking the Islamic Republic in 2017 for its financial and military support.

Tehran “did not hold back with money, weapons, and technical support,” he said.

On a similar diplomatic visit in April 2022, a delegation composed of high-ranking Hamas officials received a warm welcome in Iran.

At the time, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said late Iranian leader Imam Khomeini “considered Palestine as the main issue of the Islamic world.” He emphasized that “the Islamic Republic will continue its support for the Palestinians and Al-Quds [Jerusalem.]”