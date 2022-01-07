‘You’re pissing me off,’ Israeli diplomat tells European ambassadors

Allthough the Europeans have been funneling millions into illegal Palestinian construction for years, the envoys complained about Israeli settlements.

By World Israel News Staff

Frustrated by the continued European protests over Israeli policy and settler activity, a senior Foreign Ministry official told 15 diplomats, “You’re pissing me off,” Walla News reported.

On December 8, 15 European envoys, led by UK Charge d’Affaires Mark Power, met with Aliza Bin-Noun, deputy director-general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and former ambassador to France, ostensibly to discuss the alleged settler violence against Palestinians.

They reportedly also raised issues such as settlement building and Israel’s designation of six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Bin-Noun, irked by the list of complaints against the Jewish state, blurted out, “You’re pissing me off,” the report said.

“After everything the new Israeli government has been doing for the Palestinians, you come to complain?” Bin-Noun asked rhetorically.

Israel recently announced the approval of thousands of work permits for Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip as well as hundreds of building permits for Palestinians in Area C, which is under Israeli administration.

While the EU has repeatedly slammed Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria as “illegal,” for years it has been funneling millions into the region to illegally build Palestinian settlements.

In fact, the Knesset’s Land of Israel Lobby convened last month for a second emergency session in a month on the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) strategic illegal takeover of Area C.

As documented by the NGO Regavim, between the years 2019-2021, the Palestinians built 5,097 new illegal structures in areas under the full control of the State of Israel – with the help of the Europeans.

“This means that every day, about seven new illegal buildings are added to the area,” the report said.

“At the same time, a PA-guided agricultural takeover of 7,125 dunams of land under Israeli control was recorded during this two-year period, reaching a total of 93,071 dunams.”