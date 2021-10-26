Youth discover hidden archaeological treasures in Biblical heartland

“There is no nation that gets to come home after 2,000 years, discover its deepest roots and build a future out of them.”

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of youth participated in a week of archaeological excavations and conservation work at one the country’s most important Biblical sites: Tel Haya. There, they discovered ancient coins and other tools.

The excavations were arranged by the Gush Emunim in conjunction with the Samaria Regional Council, according to an article published on Israel National News (INN). The youth were visited by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan during their visit, who shared with them the history of the location.

Tel Haya is first discussed in the Torah during the story of Abraham. It is again referenced in the Hasmonean period and until today in Jewish history.

“The findings you discovered here testify to our deep roots in the area,” Dagan said, according to INN. “There is no nation that gets to come home after 2,000 years, discover its deepest roots and build a future out of them.”

In the past, several archaeological gems have been discovered at Tel Haya, from coins to cooking pots and even a mikveh – Jewish ritual bath.

Over the summer, two coins dating back some 2,000 years were found nearby, in the Binyamin region, during an archaeological survey conducted by Bar-Ilan University. The coins dated back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans.