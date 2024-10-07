‘Zionist regime set back 70 years’ – Iran’s supreme leader celebrates October 7th massacres

(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatens additional missile attacks on Israel, calls for Muslim nations to unify and defy ‘the world’s aggressors and arrogant powers,’ calling Israel the ‘rabid dog of the US.’

By World Israel News Staff

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, marked the anniversary of October 7th Monday with a tweet celebrating last year’s invasion of Israel, claiming the attacks and massacres set Israel back 70 years.

Writing in Hebrew, the 85-year-old Shi’ite leader tweeted Monday morning that “Operation Al Aqsa Flood set the Zionist regime back 70 years,” referring to the October 7th atrocities by the codename used by Hamas ahead of the invasion.

The post was uploaded to X/Twitter at 6:29 a.m. Israel-time, coinciding with the timing of last year’s invasion, and the beginning of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s memorial visit to Gaza border towns.

A day earlier, Khamenei posted a series of messages to X/Twitter in English, defending last Tuesday’s massive ballistic missile attack on Israel, which included the launching of some 200 missiles.

“The brilliant Operation True Promise 2 of our armed forces was completely legal and legitimate. And if necessary, this will be done again in the future,” wrote Khamenei,” calling Israel the “rabid dog” of the United States.

“What our armed forces did was to inflict the minimum punishment on that usurping Zionist regime in response to its appalling crimes. It’s a bloodthirsty regime, a wolf-like regime, and the US’s rabid dog in the region.”

Khamenei also called for Muslim unity against the West, apparently ignoring centuries-old tensions between Sunnis and Shi’ites.

“We must fortify our defenses and firmly protect our independence and dignity – from #Afghanistan to #Yemen, from #Iran to #Gaza and #Lebanon, in all Islamic countries and nations.”

Iran’s octogenarian spiritual leader also appeared to defend Hamas attacks on October 7th.

“Every nation has the right to defend its land against aggressors. It means that the Palestinian people have the right to stand against an enemy that has seized their land. The Palestinian nation has this right . This is a strong logic that international laws affirm today too.”