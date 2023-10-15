1 Israeli killed in Hezbollah missile attack

Israel’s northern frontier declared closed military zone, following Hezbollah missile attacks.

By JNS

One person was killed and three wounded on Sunday by an anti-tank missile strike on the northern Israeli town of Shtula that was claimed by the Hezbollah terror group.

The wounded were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services. Two of the victims were in moderate condition while the third was in mild condition, according to MDA.

The victim killed in the attack has been identified as an Arab-Israeli man roughly 40 years of age who was working as a building contractor at a construction site.

The wounded are Arab-Israeli and Palestinian Arab workers who were also working at the construction site.

The Israel Defense Forces said that it hit the source of the missile fire with artillery. The IDF was also currently striking Lebanese territory in response to additional anti-tank missile fire toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border.

Following the attack, the IDF declared the area within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese border a closed military zone, and ordered citizens residing within 1.25 miles (2 km) of the border to remain close to shelters.

“The IDF clarifies that entering the area is strictly prohibited and asks the public to be vigilant and not enter the area.”

On Saturday afternoon, Hezbollah launched some 30 mortar shells at Israeli military positions in the Mount Dov area, some of which crossed into Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

The Israeli military responded by targeting the source of the attack with artillery. During the exchange, troops spotted a terrorist squad preparing to shoot an anti-tank missile across the border, which was hit by an Isralei drone, according to the IDF.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had fired guided missiles and mortars. In a communiqué, the Iran-backed terrorist group said it attacked a “surveillance and monitoring center” and destroyed IDF equipment.

The incident came hours after the IDF killed three terrorists attempting to cross the northern border. The army shared a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), saying a drone eliminated a “terrorist cell that tried to enter Israel from Lebanon.”