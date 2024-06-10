12 Jerusalem residents arrested for rioting and incitement during war

Palestinians clash with police during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City on October 19, 2021. (Flash90/Jamal Awad)

Suspects are accused of throwing Molotov cocktails, launching fireworks, and throwing stones at security forces.

By TPS

Jerusalem district police arrested 12 people over the last month suspected of involvement in riots and disturbances that occurred in the city since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Six of the arrested suspects are aged 15-16, residents of the At-Tur Arab neighborhood adjacent to Mt. Olives.

According to the suspicion, the suspects were involved in a number of violent disturbances that included, among other things, throwing Molotov cocktails, launching fireworks and throwing stones, all at the various security forces operating in the neighborhood.

Another six of the arrested suspects are aged 17-26 residents of Shuafat.

They are suspected of activities with a nationalist background that included, among other things, throwing explosives, Molotov cocktails, shooting fireworks and throwing stones at the security forces.