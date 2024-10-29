18 members of US Congress urge Macron to ditch plan for arms embargo against Israel

The members of Congress reminded the French premier that Hamas murdered 48 French citizens and are still holding 2 hostages in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

18 members of the US Congress wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and urged him to reject plans for an arms embargo against Israel, according to the Jewish Insider.

The lawmakers representing both US political parties wrote, “Your comments to halt arms and weapons deliveries to Israel will further embolden Iran and its proxies to escalate their attacks against Israel, undermining the State’s right to defend herself and her citizens.”

“Now, more than ever, Israel needs strong allies reinforcing their commitment to her security, not adopting policies that embolden those seeking her destruction,” they added.

The 18 lawmakers who signed the letter are Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) were co-signed by Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Darren Soto (D-FL), Don Davis (D-NC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Brandon Williams (R-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Mike Turner (R-OH) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

In early October, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Macron, a day after Macron announced his plans to impose sweeping restrictions on weapons sales to Israel.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, during the call, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel “expects its friends to stand behind it,” adding that imposing sanctions now against Israel will only strengthen the “Iranian axis of evil.”

Netanyahu also argued that Israel’s recent attacks against Hezbollah have created an opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon in favor of stability, security, and peace in the entire region.

The two leaders agreed to advance dialogue on the issue during the visit of the French Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday.

Macron, for his part, vowed to uphold his nation’s “unwavering commitment” to Israeli security, according to a statement by his office, but fell short of agreeing to walk back his call for an arms embargo.

“On the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas’ terrorist offensive against Israel” on October 7, 2023, Macron “expressed the solidarity of the French people with the Israeli people.”