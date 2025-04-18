Virginia resident pleads guilty to Iranian spying scheme

Abouzar Rahmati faces up to 10 years in prison and will be sentenced in August.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

A resident of Great Falls, Virginia — Abouzar Rahmati, 42 — pleaded guilty on Wednesday to collecting intelligence on US infrastructure and providing it to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“From at least December 2017 through June 2024, Rahmati worked with Iranian government officials and intelligence operatives to act on their behalf in the United States, including by meeting with Iranian intelligence officers and government officials using a cover story to hide his conduct,” the DOJ said, noting that Rahmati even infiltrated a contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that possesses “sensitive non-public information about the US aviation sector.”

Throughout his cover, Rahmati amassed “open-source and non-public materials about the US solar energy industry,” which he delivered to “Iranian intelligence officers.”

The government found that the operation began in August 2017, after Rahmati “offered his services” to a high-ranking Iranian government official who had once been employed by the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, according to the DOJ.

Months later, he traveled to Iran, where Iranian agents assigned him the espionage activity to which he pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

“Rahmati sent additional material relating to solar energy, solar panels, the FAA, US airports, and US air traffic control towers to his brother, who lived in Iran, so that he would provide those files to Iranian intelligence on Rahmati’s behalf,” the DOJ continued.

Rahmati also, it said, delivered 172 gigabytes worth of information related to the National Aerospace System (NAS) — which monitors US airspace, ensuring its safety for aircraft — and NAS Airport Surveillance to Iran during a trip he took there.

Rahmati faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced in August.

This is not the first Iranian plot on US soil to be revealed by US federal law enforcement in recent months.

In November, for example, three Iranian intelligence assets were charged with contriving a conspiracy to assassinate critics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as then US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to the DOJ, Farhad Shakeri, 51; Carlisle Rivera, 49; and Jonathan Loadholt, 36, acted at the direction of and with help from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an internationally designated terrorist organization, to plot to murder a US citizen of Iranian origin in New York.

Shakeri, who remains at large and is believed to reside in Iran, was allegedly the principal agent who managed the two other men, both residents of New York City who appeared in court this week.

Their broader purpose, prosecutors said, was to target nationals of the US and its allies for attacks, including “assaults, kidnapping, and murder, both to repress and silence critical dissidents” and to exact revenge for the 2020 killing of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Trump was president of the US at the time of the operation.

The Quds Force is responsible for Iran’s proxies and terrorist operations abroad, and Soleimani was a revered figure among supporters of the Iranian regime.

The Justice Department added that Shakeri told law enforcement that he was ordered roughly a month before the 2024 US presidential election to develop a plan for murdering Trump, who has vocally criticized Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, harass Israel, and overturn the regional order in the Middle East.

It also said that Rivera and Loadholt’s activities in the US included “surveilling two Jewish American citizens living in New York City” and stalking another potential female victim, journalist Masih Alinejad, at her home and other locations. All the targets were to be murdered, jobs for which the agents stood to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All three men are now charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Shakeri faces additional charges, including violating sanctions against Iran, providing support to a terrorist organization, and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Powers Act, offenses for which he could serve up to six decades in federal prison.