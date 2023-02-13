2 Jerusalem attacks by teen terrorists in 2 hours, 20-year-old in critical condition

United Hatzalah medics at the scene of a terror attack in eastern Jerusalem, where a 20-year-old man was critically wounded, Feb. 13, 2022. (United Hatzalah)

The assailants, both residents of eastern Jerusalem, are young teens.

By World Israel News Staff

A 17-year-old male was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday afternoon. Listed in light-to-moderate condition, he was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Approximately two hours later, a 20-year-old man was stabbed at the Anatot checkpoint near the Arab neighborhood of Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem. He was transferred to a Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital in critical condition.

The first attack took place near the Chain Gate, an entrance to the Temple Mount near the Western Wall Plaza. The assailant fled the scene but was later captured by police on the Mount.

“The wounded man arrived at the tunnel near the Western Wall conscious, with a stab wound to his torso,” Magen David Adom medics Yehuda Zand and Baruch Weissman said.

“He told us that he was stabbed near the Chain Gate and ran towards the Western Wall. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressing the wound, then evacuated him in light and stable condition for further treatment at the hospital.”

Authorities have identified the terrorist as a 14-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat.

In the second incident, two policemen were carrying out an inspection on a bus when a 13-year-old terrorist attacked one of them with a knife; both officers opened fire and neutralized him.

A 20-year-old man was critically injured and was referred to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for further treatment.

