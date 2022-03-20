2 police stabbed in Jerusalem, suspect on the loose

The officers were attacked while responding to a car arson incident outside the Old City.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

The Israel Police has confirmed that at least one police officer was wounded in a stabbing attack Sunday evening in Jerusalem. However, MDA medics reported that two officers were stabbed.

A little after 5 p.m. local time, police officers were called to the Ras al-Amud neighborhood in Jerusalem in response to a car arson incident. Ras al-Amud is located to the southeast of Jerusalem’s Old City, just below the Mount of Olives.

The responding police were attacked by a number of suspects at the scene. At least one officer was stabbed and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located. Two other suspects, however, who were allegedly involved in the attack were apprehended.

A large number of police and forensics experts arrived at the scene of the incident and began collecting evidence while conducting searches for the suspect with the aid of a helicopter.

\Jerusalem District Police Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman also arrived at the scene where he held a situation assessment.

The police department said that the victim was moderately injured, according to medical sources, and sought medical treatment.

MDA medics Eliyahu Ben Hamo and Nasser Zahiman arrived at the scene of the attack and provided medical aid. They stated that there were two wounded on the scene who both suffered from bleeding stab wounds.

“We joined the medical force of the police who provided them with primary medical care,” said the medics. “One of the moderately injured was taken to the hospital when his condition was stable and the other was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated to a hospital.”

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem later confirmed that a 30-year-old man was admitted. The hospital spokesman said that his condition was moderate, with an injury to his upper body. After an initial evaluation, he was sent for imaging tests and further treatment.

“The stabbing attacks over the last day are another example of how damned terrorists and extremist forces will continue to try and harm our attempts to celebrate the spring holidays for the first time in two years without restrictions,” said Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev.

“The Israel Police and the Border Police will continue to be determined and strong in their vigilance,” he added, while wishing a quick recovery for those who were wounded.