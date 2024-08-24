4 IDF reservists killed in Gaza

The total number of IDF soldiers who have been killed since the Gaza ground war began is 338.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF released the names of four IDF soldiers killed fighting terrorists in Zeitun, Central Gaza over the weekend.

The names of two of the fallen soldiers were announced on Saturday after the death of one soldier was confirmed on Friday after a blast in the Gaza neighborhood of Zeitoun.

The fourth soldier died in a gun battle with terrorists in the Netzarim Corridor.

In the explosion, four soldiers were seriously wounded, and three were moderately injured.

On Friday, the IDF announced the death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar, 24, who was killed in the explosion.

On Saturday night, the IDF released the names of the other two soldiers who died in the blast: First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, 27, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, 23, both from the Jerusalem Brigade’s 6301st Battalion.

The soldiers were hit with an explosive planted in the building they were searching in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

The soldier who was killed in the gun battle with terrorists was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, 35, of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 8119th Battalion.

Oren was fighting in the Netzarim Corridor when four terrorists attacked his encampment.

The troops killed three of the four terrorists immediately, and an airstrike eliminated the fourth after he fled.

The total number of IDF soldiers who have been killed since the Gaza ground war began is 338.

After announcing the deaths of the four reservists, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, “Four reserve soldiers, heroes of Israel. May their memory be blessed. We do not forget, and must not forget, the unbearable heavy price paid by many families in Israeli society.”

He added, “Throughout the past week, IDF forces have continued to fight on all fronts,” Hagari continued, “In Gaza, Division 162 forces are operating in Rafah. Dozens of tunnels have been destroyed. The IDF is active in Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir el-Balah. We are making every effort to bring the hostages home as quickly as possible.”