45,000 runners from Israel, abroad run in Tel Aviv Marathon

For the first time, Friday’s marathon introduced the ‘Triumph of the Spirit’ route—a 3-kilometer (~1.8-mile) race dedicated to wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

By JNS

More than 45,000 runners participated in the annual Tel Aviv Marathon, which kicked off on Friday morning on the streets of the city.

Runners set off on seven urban race routes, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km. race, 5 km. race and handcycle race.

The marathon, running now for 16 consecutive years, welcomed elite athletes from Israel and abroad, including from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Morocco.

Felix Kimutai, 36, from Kenya emerged the champion in the men’s marathon category, finishing in a time of 2:12:13. He fell two minutes and two seconds short of breaking the Tel Aviv Marathon record set in 2023 by fellow Kenyan Mibei Dominic Kipngeno, which stands at 2:10:11.

Another Kenyan, Omosa Teresiah Kwamboka, 30, won the women’s race in a time of 2:37:36.

This year, the sports event commemorated Israel’s security forces, who have been fighting on multiple fronts for over a year, ever since Hamas launched the deadliest single-day attack in Israel’s history on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering roughly 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 into the Gaza Strip.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, 59 yellow balloons were released at the start of each race, representing the hostages still held captive.

For the first time, Friday’s marathon introduced the “Triumph of the Spirit” route—a 3-kilometer (~1.8-mile) race dedicated to wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai said, “The 2025 Tel Aviv Marathon concluded successfully, and I would like to congratulate all the participants—professionals, amateurs, children, and adults—who took part in Israel’s largest sporting event, experiencing a festive and athletic atmosphere throughout the city.

“This marathon was more than just a sports event; it embodied values of resilience, unity and determination. This year, we held it with heavy hearts, thinking of our loved ones still in captivity and our heroes who have fallen in war. We bowed our heads in their memory, embraced their families, and looked ahead—toward the triumph of the Israeli spirit.

“We were proud to salute our heroes—the soldiers, the wounded, and their families—who serve as an inspiration to us all. The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality continuously promotes and encourages residents to engage in physical and sporting activities throughout the year,” Huldai said.

The annual Tiberias Marathon was held on Jan. 3. The 2025 Jerusalem Marathon will take place on April 4.