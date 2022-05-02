6 arrested, gun seized in IDF counterterrorism ops

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker following several deadly terror attacks in recent weeks.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

IDF, the Shin Bet security service and Special Forces operated on Sunday night in the villages of Hizma, Beit Umar and Na’alin and arrested six wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

In the village of Hizma, the forces exposed and seized an M16 assault rifle and gun parts.

During the operation in the village of Na’alin, the forces encountered a violent riot in which dozens of rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the troops, who responded with accurate gunfire and crowd control means.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency reported that three rioters were injured in the clashes.

There were no Israeli casualties.

The suspects and the weapons seized were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent weeks.

On Friday night, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. He was the 15th Israeli to be murdered in a terrorist attack in recent weeks.

In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Beforehand, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Beersheba, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for further violence, especially toward Israel’s Independence Day, Nakba Day, and the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Operation Wave Breaker is expected to last at least until after Israel’s Independence Day.