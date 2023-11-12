6 Israelis seriously injured in Hezbollah missile attack

Lebanese terrorist group fires anti-tank missile at Israeli town, leaving 6 civilians seriously injured.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least six Israeli civilians were injured in a terrorist missile attack on a town in northern Israel Sunday.

Terrorists operating in southern Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile at the Israeli town of Dovev in the Upper Galilee, striking a road and damaging a number of vehicles.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims before evacuating them to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat (Safed).

Of the six victims injured in the missile attack, one is listed in critical condition, the other five in serious condition.

One of the six Israelis wounded in the attack has been identified as an 80-year-old man who was hit by the explosion and wounded by shrapnel.

Other victims included workers from the Israel Electric Corporation who had been sent to fix power wires in the area.

Shortly after the attack, the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IDF responded to the missile attack with artillery fire against Hezbollah positions, and an airstrike against a missile launch site which was observed preparing to fire Sunday afternoon.

Additional rocket and missile attacks were reported from southern Lebanon Sunday afternoon, with residents of Shtula instructed to seek shelter following a barrage at 2:20 p.m.