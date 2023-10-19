63 Arab-Israelis arrested for endorsing Hamas after massacres

“Anyone who wishes to show solidarity and support Gaza is invited to board the buses heading there now,” says police commissioner.



By World Israel News Staff

At least 63 Arab Israelis have been arrested, and scores of others have been suspended from their jobs or fired, after they posted statements supporting terror and praising Hamas’ Oct. 7th massacre on social media.

Some of the suspects who were arrested posted explicit messages of support for the terror group, while others reposted videos of Hamas’ slaughter or theft of military assets with text and emojis indicating their approval of the events.

Several of those arrested by police are Arab-Israelis with a significant presence on social media, including popular singer Dalal Abu Amneh.

From the northern city of Nazareth, Abu Amneh posted a video of herself cutting down an Israeli flag, with a caption to her 341,000 followers that read “there is no victor but Allah,” alongside a Palestinian flag.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva confirmed that a doctor had been suspended from his position after writing posts supporting terror on his Facebook page.

The spokesman confirmed that the doctor is currently the subject of a police investigation.

Last week, a 23-year-old daycare teacher who cares for Jewish toddlers in Ramat HaSharon was arrested for social media posts that celebrated the Oct. 7th slaughter.

The prosecutor’s office announced its intention to file an indictment against the woman, who is from the Muslim city of Taybeh near Kfar Saba, and her detention was extended by a judge.

In an Arabic-language video posted to the Israel police’s official TikTok account, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai warned that people posting inciting clips and messages on social media would be swiftly arrested.

“We’re in a war and there’s zero tolerance” for inflammatory content, Shabtai said.

“Anyone who wishes to show solidarity and support Gaza is invited to board the buses heading there now.”