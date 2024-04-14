7-year-old Arab-Israeli girl critically wounded in Iranian attack

A man shows where shrapnel struck the floor of a home, via the roof, in a Bedouin town near Arad. (Screenshot/X)

Bedouin girl hospitalized in pediatric intensive care unit after her home, which does not have a bomb shelter, was struck by shrapnel.

By World Israel News Staff

A seven-year-old Arab-Israeli girl from a Bedouin community in the southern Negev desert was critically wounded overnight Saturday during a massive drone and missile attack from Iran.

The girl, who has not been named, is currently hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

According to reports, shrapnel from the interception of either a drone or missile struck the girl’s home, which did not have a bomb shelter.

“It fell on us, through the roof of the house, at around two in the morning. She was sleeping,” the girl’s father, Mohammed, told Hebrew-language media.

The family said that eight of the girl’s relatives had been injured in the incident, with some getting hurt while running after hearing the alarms and attempting to find shelter.

Others were also wounded by shrapnel, though less seriously than the seven-year-old girl.

The girl’s family members loaded her into a vehicle and called paramedics, arranging to meet them in the nearest large city in order to get her medical attention as quickly as possible.

In a media statement, Magen David Adom paramedic Zohar Sarbintsky said his ambulance had met the family’s vehicle near the southern city of Arad.

“In the backseat was an unconscious girl, who sustained a head wound from shrapnel. We provided her life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital, as she was in serious condition.”

Despite the fact that an innocent girl of the Muslim faith was wounded in the attack, the Hamas terror group praised the Iranian offensive.

“The military action carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist entity [Israel] is a natural and a proper response to the crime of the [air strike] on the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the assassination of some of the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards,” Hamas said in a statement.