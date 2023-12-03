800 terror tunnels uncovered in Gaza

IDF has discovered 800 tunnel shafts in Gaza since beginning of the war and destroyed 500 of them.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military has identified some 800 shafts linked to terror tunnels in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war with Hamas on October 7th, an army spokesperson announced Sunday.

Prior to the Hamas invasion of Israel, the terror group had boasted it maintains hundreds of miles of tunnels across the coastal enclave, in a system of interconnecting passages rivalling the span of the New York City subway system.

Since the outbreak of the war, however, Israeli forces have aggressively targeted the tunnels, bombing the underground networks from warplanes and drone aircraft as ground forces locate and demolish the shafts in areas of the northern Strip under Israeli control.

More than half (500) of the tunnel shafts discovered thus far have been destroyed, the IDF spokesperson said.

Once ground forces locate a tunnel entrance, the IDF dispatches special engineering squads to map out the tunnels and then demolish them, using robots and special explosive gels.

“The tunnel shafts were located in civilian areas, many of which were near or inside civilian buildings and structures, such as schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds,” the IDF said.

The demolitions have rendered hundreds of miles’ worth of tunnel inoperable, the army claimed.

“These findings are further proof of the cynical use that the Hamas terror organization makes of the civilian population as a human shield, and as a cover for its terror activity.”