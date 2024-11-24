9 injured as Hezbollah pounds central and northern Israel

Scene of Hezbollah rocket attack on Petah Tikva on November 24th, 2024. (United Hatzalah)

160 rockets and missiles launched at major Israeli cities in central and northern Israel, with hits reported in Petah Tikva, Kfar Blum, and Haifa.

By World Israel News Staff

At least nine people were injured Sunday, including one victim in serious condition, when Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon fired roughly 160 rockets and missiles at northern and central Israel during two waves of major attacks by the Iranian-backed terror group Sunday.

The latest wave of rocket attacks began at just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday, with warning sirens sounded in cities and towns across central Israel including Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Rosh Ha’ayin, Hod HaSharon, Ramat Gan, Givat Shmuel, Elad, Kfar Qassem, Ramat HaSharon, Ra’anana, and Kfar Saba.

Sirens were sounded minutes later in northern Israel, including in and around Haifa, Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Meron, Kfar Blum, and Maalot.

Hezbollah rockets were also launched Sunday morning at towns in northern and central Israel.

In total, at least nine people were injured in the rocket attacks Sunday, including a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man injured in a rocket attack on the northern town of Maalot Tarshiha Sunday morning.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency first responders were called to the scene in Maalot Tarshiha to treat the victims and evacuate them to local hospitals.

The female victim was lightly wounded by shrapnel from a rocket, United Hatzalah reported, while the male victim suffered a moderate head injury while rushing to a bomb shelter.

At just before 1:00 p.m., four people were injured when a rocket struck the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

One of the victims, a 70-year-old woman, is listed in moderate condition after she suffered from smoke inhalation from the rocket impact.

In addition, a 20 year old man suffered mild injuries from the blast of the rocket impact, while United Hatzalah emergency first responders Doron Shafir and Shlomo Feder treated a man and a woman in their 60s who had been wounded by shrapnel from the rocket.

A man roughly 60 years of age was seriously wounded from shrapnel after a rocket struck in the northern town of Kfar Blum at approximately 2:00 p.m., while two others were injured in a rocket strike on the northern coastal city of Haifa.