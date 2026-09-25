A family secret revealed: Wayne Rooney discovers Jewish ancestry before emotional Auschwitz visit September 25, 2026 ‘Roo the Jew?’: Wayne Rooney stunned to discover his Jewish roots (Shutterstock) ‘Roo the Jew?’: Wayne Rooney stunned to discover his Jewish roots (Shutterstock) A family secret revealed: Wayne Rooney discovers Jewish ancestry before emotional Auschwitz visit Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/a-family-secret-revealed-wayne-rooney-discovers-jewish-ancestry-before-emotional-auschwitz-visit/ Email Print Football legend Wayne Rooney has revealed a family secret he only recently discovered: his maternal grandmother’s family were Polish Jews. The revelation came during his new Disney+ series The Real Rooneys, prompting a producer to point out that, under traditional matrilineal Jewish law, the Manchester United and England icon could himself be considered Jewish. Rooney, who was raised Catholic, initially responded: “I’m Catholic.” But when asked whether he wanted to explore his newly discovered ancestry further, the former England captain laughed and suggested a title of his own: “Roo the Jew?” The discovery emerged as Rooney, wife Coleen and their two younger sons traveled through Poland and visited Auschwitz — a place Rooney had previously visited with England teammates in 2012. Then, reflecting on the murdered children whose clothes and shoes remain there, he said: “I’m a parent and it’s tough to see what happened there.” AuschwitzJewish heritageWayne Rooney