‘A scar on humanity’ – Israeli, French, and British leaders mark anniversary of October 7th

President Isaac Herzog visits survivors of October 7th invasion, on first anniversary of the attacks, October 7th 2024. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

‘A day that will live in infamy’ – British Prime Minister and French and Israeli presidents mark first anniversary of October 7th invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

The Prime Minister of Britain and the President of France issued statements Monday marking the first anniversary of the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel and subsequent massacres, while Israel’s president began a memorial tour of the border communities devastated in last year’s attacks.

At 6:29 a.m. Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog began the memorial tour at the site of the Nova music festival outside of Kibbutz Re’im near the Gaza frontier, the scene of one of the largest massacres on October 7th, during which over 360 people were killed, dozens taken hostage, and hundreds wounded.

The memorial tour began with a moment of silence, after which Herzog laid a wreath and lit memorial candles in honor of the victims, accompanied by their bereaved families.

“October 7, 2023, is a day that should be remembered in infamy, when thousands of cruel terrorists broke into our homes, violated our families, burned, chopped, raped, and hijacked and abducted our citizens, our brothers and sisters, and with them, people from 36 different nationalities,” said Herzog.

“This is a scar on humanity. This is a scar on the face of the Earth.”

“The world has to realize and understand that in order to change the course of history and bring peace, a better future to the region, it must support Israel in its battle against its enemies. We are fighting the battle of the free world.”

Herzog’s French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, marked the first anniversary of October 7th with tweets in French, Hebrew, and English, saying France identified with “the pain of the Israeli people.”

“October 7. The pain remains, as vivid as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people. Ours. The pain of wounded humanity.”

“We do not forget the victims, the hostages, or the families with broken hearts from absence or waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts.”

Macron, who on Saturday vowed to impose an arms embargo on Israel, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone over the weekend regarding Macron’s statement and Netanyahu’s subsequent public criticism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose government has already imposed a partial arms embargo on Israel, tweeted that his government would “stand with the Jewish community” and work to “secure a better future for the Middle East.”

“7 October 2023 was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.”

“One year on from these horrific attacks we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country.”

“We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honour those we lost, and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East.”