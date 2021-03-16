‘A significant leap forward’: Israel’s Iron Dome gets an upgrade

‘These new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security,’ Gantz said.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system recently completed two flight tests demonstrating a significant upgrade of the system’s technological capabilities, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Iron Dome was tested in a range of complex scenarios and successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple drones as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles.

“Thirty years after the First Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, and ten years after the Iron Dome’s first operational interception, we have achieved a significant leap forward in the technological capabilities of the Iron Dome system,” said Moshe Patel, head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also praised the accomplishment: “The technological capabilities developed by defense industries, including the Iron Dome and the multi-tier missile defense array, are central to the defense of the State of Israel.”

“In the face of emerging and rapidly changing threats, these new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security,” he said.

A delivery date to the Israeli Air Force and Navy for the system’s new configuration wasn’t given.

The development of the Iron Dome is led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense. The prime contractor for its development is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. The system’s MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest.