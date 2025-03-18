Accusing Israel of genocide, Turkey calls to force permanent Gaza ceasefire

After IDF resumes war in Gaza, bombing dozens of Hamas positions, Ankara accuses Israel of ‘genocide policy,’ demands international community ‘take a decisive stance against Israel’ and impose a permanent ceasefire.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Turkish government on Tuesday excoriated Israel over the IDF’s air campaign against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, joining the Hamas terror organization in accusing the Jewish state of “genocide” in the war-torn coastal enclave.

Before dawn Tuesday morning, Israel’s military launched an air campaign targeting terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip, bombing dozens of targets.

Over 400 people were killed, Gaza’s health ministry claimed, with hundreds more injured.

Later Tuesday morning, Hamas issued a statement denying that the terror group had planned to attack Israel, and accused the IDF of “genocide” in Gaza.

“The allegations made by the occupation regarding preparations by the resistance to launch an attack are baseless. They are merely pretexts to justify its return to war and the escalation of its bloody aggression.”

Abdel Latif al-Qanua, a Hamas spokesman, said that the U.S. was also responsible for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“The criminal occupation, with prior American coordination, is resuming its genocide and committing dozens of massacres against our people.”

“The occupation’s prior coordination with the US administration confirms its partnership in the genocide against our people and provides cover for its war crimes. Hamas fully adhered to all the agreement terms but the occupation rejected it.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry echoed Hamas’ comments, accusing Israel of carrying out massacres constituting “genocide,” while demanding the international community intervene to impose a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure the resumption of the flow of aid into Gaza.

“The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza this morning demonstrates that the Netanyahu government’s genocide policy has entered a new phase,” Ankara said.

“Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way. At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region. It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence.”

“The international community must take a decisive stance against Israel to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Israel’s airstrikes Tuesday come more than two weeks after the six-week ceasefire agreement lapsed on March 2nd.

Israel and Hamas were unable to reach an agreement for the extension of the ceasefire and continuation of release of hostages held in Gaza.

Fifty-nine captives remain in the Gaza Strip, the majority of whom are believed to be dead.