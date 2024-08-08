Accusing Israel of ‘genocide,’ Turkey petitions UN court to intervene in Gaza

Ankara submits petition to International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and demanding the international community intervene against Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Turkey on Wednesday submitted a petition to the top United Nations court formally requesting to join the ongoing case against Israel.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Ankara had submitted the request to the International Court of Justice, endorsing South Africa’s genocide case against Israel and requesting to join the petition.

In a tweet, Fidan reiterated Turkey’s accusations of genocide in the Gaza Strip, and called on the international community to intervene against Israel in its war on the Hamas terror organization.

“We have just submitted our application to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel,” Fidan wrote.

“Emboldened by the impunity it has received for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day.”

“The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and put the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters. Turkey will make every effort on this path.”

The petition was submitted in The Hague by Ankara’s envoy to the Netherlands, bringing the number of petitioners to the International Court of Justice in the case to seven, including South Africa, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, and the Palestinian Authority.

The case was initially brought by South African last December, culminating in an interim ruling by the ICJ a month later, in which the court ordered Israel to take steps to monitor the war in Gaza and ensure no acts it considered to be in violation of the Genocide Convention take place.

In May, the court criticized Israel, accusing the IDF of failing to adhere to the court’s instructions issued in January.

The court’s president, Nawaf Salam, ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive” in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In addition, he claimed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had deteriorated since the court last ordered Israel to take steps to prevent Palestinian deaths and suffering.