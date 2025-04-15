‘No respect for Judaism’ — Disgusting pita protest sparks backlash for ‘desecrating Passover’

Israeli Interior Minister condemns demonstration as a “provocation that wastes food, desecrates the sanctity of Passover, and does not inspire any solidarity.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Anti-government activists sparked fierce backlash after they held a protest disrespecting the ongoing Passover holiday in front of the home of a religiously observant minister.

Protesters used pita, a leavened bread forbidden to be eaten or possessed by Jews during Passover, to write a message outside of Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman‘s home in Rehovot.

The activists wrote “one pita a day” using the bread, referring to the minimal amount of food hostages still held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terror group are reportedly provided by their captors.

Posting a picture of the pitas on her official X account, Silman said that she doubted the protesters’ claims they were acting in solidarity with the Israeli captives in the Strip.

“It’s not for the sake of the hostages. It’s not for democracy. It’s not even for politics,” she wrote.

“It’s just because they are disgusting types who have no basic human values. No concern for others, no respect for Judaism, and no civility. Absolute nothings.”

Numerous coalition politicians condemned the demonstration and offered support to Silman.

The protesters “do not represent the families of the hostages,” Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, said in a statement.

He added that the demonstration was a “provocation that wastes food, desecrates the sanctity of Passover, and does not inspire any solidarity. The entire nation despises you.”

In a statement to Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, the protesters defended their actions as necessary to raise awareness of the hostages’ plight.

The activists also blamed Silman personally for failing to secure their release.

“The hostages in Gaza are eating a quarter of dry pita a day, are being raped and tortured,” the group said.

“Idit Silman betrayed the most basic values of Judaism — the return of captives, incorruptibility and public integrity,” they added.