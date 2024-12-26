‘Environmental terrorism’: Illegal Palestinian dumping turns Judea and Samaria into hazard zones

‘The Palestinian Authority has failed to address these issues—both through negligence and intentional disregard—turning pollution and environmental hazards into immediate health and ecological threats for all Israelis and Palestinians,’ said Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

A comprehensive environmental hazards in Judea and Samaria report released on Wednesday paints a grim picture of severe air, water, and soil contamination.

The report highlights the environmental, economic, and health consequences of ongoing neglect and abuse, primarily stemming from untreated waste and sewage in areas under Palestinian Authority jurisdiction.

The report, prepared by the Green Now and Regavim non-governmental organizations estimates the annual economic damage to Judea and Samaria at 2.6 billion shekels ($710 million). Green Now is an environmental think-tank. Regavim monitors illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria.

At the report’s release — in an abandoned quarry-garbage dump incineration site near Psagot north of Jerusalem — the air was thick with the acrid smell of burning and decomposing waste, making it difficult to breathe even with face masks provided for the attendees.

The stench could be smelled from kilometers away. Surrounding the crater, piles of decomposing garbage were scattered across the area, including tires, cartons, plastic, construction materials, and unidentifiable debris.

The dump is located in Area C of Judea and Samaria, where Israel has both administrative and security jurisdiction.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman told The Press Service of Israel that the dump was in stark contrast from the spirit of the UN’s recent COP29 conference on climate change in Azerbaijan.

“Around the world, nations are facing shared environmental challenges—water shortages, desertification, and pollution. Israel, though small, is a global leader in innovation, from desalination to sustainable waste management. These are tools we can share with the world, but we must first address the chaos in our backyard,” she told TPS-IL.

Speaking at the gathering, Silman said she would shift responsibility for Judea and Samaria’s environmental governance to her ministry from the Israel Defense Force’s Civil Administration.

“Environmental threats do not recognize borders, nationalities, or political agreements,” Silman said.

“The Palestinian Authority has failed to address these issues—both through negligence and intentional disregard—turning pollution and environmental hazards into immediate health and ecological threats for all Israelis and Palestinians.”

Said Silman, “We face over 100 illegal dumping sites being burned across Judea and Samaria every day—from the northern regions to southern Mount Hebron. For too long, environmental management in the region has been neglected. ”

Voicing the frustrations of local residents, Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, called for decisive government action.

“Law is law, and quality of life is non-negotiable. Every Israeli citizen deserves it,” said Gantz.

“We cannot keep living with sewage from Al-Bireh running through our valleys or the smoke from fires polluting our air. Hostile foreign actors are weaponizing the environment as a form of terrorism.”

From the A-Ram Quarry overlook in Tel Zion, a vast site where heavy machinery and tractors are visibly active, the scale of the environmental challenge became even more evident.

The dumping generates hazardous clouds of dust that drift directly to the nearby community of Tel Zion, less than five kilometers away, home to around 1,000 families.

Residents shared their frustrations, including Yair, a father from the nearby community of Tel Zion, who said the quarry is a focal point of pollution.

“For 20 years, we’ve endured the dust, but now, with the dumpster fires, it’s a nightmare. This is environmental terrorism. How can we raise children in such conditions?” Yair said.

“We need real action. It’s not just about dust anymore—there are people here with asthma, and the air quality makes life unbearable.”

Said Regavim director Meir Deutsch, “The Palestinian Authority is not part of the solution; it’s part of the problem. Environmental sovereignty must rest with Israel to ensure accountability and enforcement.”

Green Now Director General Barak Werker praised the Environmental Protection Ministry for taking action.

“This is not just about reports; it’s about results,” Werker said. “Without immediate intervention, these problems will only deepen.”