Actor Chaim Topol was a secret agent for the Mossad, family members reveal

Director Norman Jewison and actor Chaim Topol (“Tevye”) share a laugh on the set of the 1971 film “Fiddler on the Roof.” (Courtesy of Zeitgeist Films)

Topol, famous for his role as Tevye in the film ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ secretly worked for the Mossad, relatives revealed after his death.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, best known for his portrayal of Tevye in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” and its 1971 film adaptation, secretly worked on behalf of Israel’s spy agency, the Mossad, relatives revealed Thursday.

The Hebrew daily Ha’aretz published an exposé featuring an interview with Topol’s son, Omer, who said that his father volunteered to assist the Mossad.

“I don’t know exactly what the appropriate definition is,” Omer said, “but what is clear is that father was involved in secret missions on behalf of the Mossad.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, Topol used his status as a celebrity and ability to travel unfettered around the world with access to the most exclusive social circles for his work on behalf of the Mossad, the report said.

Topol’s wife and two of this three children recalled to Ha’aretz his mysterious trips abroad, during which he took a miniature camera and tape recorder.

“He took the camera and the recording equipment on every trip abroad,” said Topol’s daughter, Adi.

Omer named his father’s handler as Peter Zvi Malkin, and said that in one instance, the two worked together to drill a hole in the wall of an embassy maintained by an Arab state in order to install a listening device.

Other family members highlighted Topol’s other services to the State of Israel, including his public relations work for the IDF, accompanying foreign journalists and meeting with Egyptian generals during talks which culminated in the 1979 Israel-Egypt peace treaty.

“Chaim reminds me of Forrest Gump,” his widow Galia told Ha’aretz. “He was always at the important junctions where historic decisions were made for the country.”

Last month, the Tel Aviv-born actor passed away at the age of 87, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized Topol as one of the country’s “greatest artists.”

“My wife Sara and I, like all Israeli citizens, with deep sorrow, are saying farewell to our dear and beloved Chaim Topol, who was one of the State of Israel’s greatest artists.”

“He greatly loved the land of Israel, and the people of Israel loved him in return…. Thanks to his broad smile, warm voice and unique sense of humor, he was a popular figure who conquered the heart of the people.”

“Topol had a huge heart. He fervently supported the justice of Israel’s path and enthusiastically believed in the Zionist vision…. Sadly, the fiddler on the roof is no longer with us. The strings of the fiddle have fallen silent. The story of Chaim Topol’s life has been sealed but I am certain that his contribution to Israeli culture will live on for generations.”