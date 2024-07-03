Mossad reports it’s reviewing Hamas’s newest response to hostage deal

‘Israel will continue negotiations while continuing the military and diplomatic pressure to bring to the release of all 120 hostages, living and dead as one.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Mossad reported on Wednesday that it received and is reviewing Hamas’s responses to the outline of the hostage release deal.

Although negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza have been ongoing, there has been an impasse based on Hamas’s change of stance on the proposal and its insistence that Israel commit to a complete and permanent ceasefire before any hostages are released.

The Mossad said, “Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators.”

Hamas commented, “We exchanged ideas with the mediators to lead to bring the end of the aggressions against the Palestinian people.”

After the initial review, an Israeli defense official said, “Hamas continues to insist on a principle clause in the deal that would prevent Israel from returning to fight after the first stage of the deal, which is not acceptable to Israel.”

The official added, “There are additional differences which were not yet bridged.”

They continued, “Israel will continue negotiations while continuing the military and diplomatic pressure to bring to the release of all 120 hostages, living and dead as one.”

On June 13, Hamas rejected the deal revealed by US President Joe Biden and agreed to by Israel after it indicated early on that it would accept the terms.

Instead, Hamas dramatically altered the hostage deal with terms that Israel could not accept.

Last month, an Israeli official told Channel 13, “This is the most extreme response Hamas could have given.”

“It is apparent that the American pressure has not worked. It is hard to start a negotiation in these conditions,” he added.

One demand is that Jerusalem commit to a permanent end to the war, even if Hamas breaks the terms of the ceasefire.

Hamas is requiring written guarantees from the United States, Russia, China, and Turkey that Israel will not resume fighting in the Strip, regardless of whether the terror group abides by the terms of the agreement.

In addition, Hamas said it wanted the last word on which Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.