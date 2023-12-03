Actress Susan Sarandon walks back antisemitic comments at pro-Palestinian rally

Susan Sarandon said Jews are "getting a taste" of what Muslims experience (Photo: Shutterstock)

After being dropped by her talent agency, the actress issued an apology saying she ‘deeply regretted’ saying that Jews are ‘getting a taste’ of what Muslim Americans face.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Academy Award-winning Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon issued an apology Saturday for antisemitic comments made during a recent pro-Palestinian rally.

Speaking at a demonstration in New York City earlier this month, the actress and long-time left-wing activist defended the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel and massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7th.

“So many people don’t understand the context in which this October 7 assault happened. They don’t understand the history of what has been happening to the Palestinian people for 75 years. So this is an opportunity to educate people if they can have an open mind.”

Declining to mention the murder of Israelis or Hamas atrocities against civilians and soldiers, Sarandon defended Palestinian terrorism and accused Israel of “war crimes.”

“You don’t have to be Palestinian to understand that war crimes are being delivered every single day, according to the UN and other humanitarian groups.”

Sarandon also downplayed Jewish concerns over surging antisemitism.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, [and they] “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, soften subjected to violence.”

Days later, United Talent Agency announced that it would no longer represent Sarandon.

Taking to Instagram Saturday, Sarandon claimed that her comments at a recent demonstration were off the cuff, acknowledging that the “phrasing” of her comments downplaying the rise in antisemitism “was a terrible mistake,” but made no reference to the massacres committed by Hamas, nor the atrocities – including rape, beheadings, and torture – suffered by many of the victims.

“Recently I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.”

“Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.'”

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”