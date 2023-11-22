Talent agency drops Susan Sarandon after antisemitic remarks at pro-Palestine rally

Susan Sarandon said Jews are "getting a taste" of what Muslims experience (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarandon said American Jews, ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.’

By World Israel News Staff

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was let go by her talent agency after her antisemitic comments at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Friday.

Addressing the rise of antisemitic incidents, which the ADL says have risen 400% since the October 7th massacre, the Thelma and Louise star said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, [and they] “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, soften subjected to violence.”

Richard Siklos of the United Talent Agency confirmed on Tuesday that it was no longer representing Susan Sarandon and declined to comment further.

Sarandon also tweeted in support of Roger Waters: “Despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd took the stage in Uruguay, donning a Kufiyyah and advocating for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.”

Roger Waters, former Pink Floyd frontman, is one of the most vocal proponents of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and may be facing charges in Germany for appearing on stage in a Nazi uniform.

He has expressed skepticism about the October 7th massacre and said the atrocities “were blown out of proportion by Israelis inventing stories about Hamas killing babies.”

In addition to the recent global surge in anti-Jewish sentiment, antisemitic incidents have been steadily increasing for the past few years, with a 36% rise between 2022 and 2021 and a 12% rise between 2021 and 2020, according to Anti-Defamation League statistics.

According to FBI reports, Jews were the religious group most frequently targeted by hate crimes in the United States, with Muslims as the second most common target of hate crimes.