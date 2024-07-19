Adidas accused of ‘embracing Jew-hatred’ for featuring anti-Israel model Bella Hadid in new campaign tied to Munich massacre

Bella Hadid in a new Adidas campaign for the brand’s remake of its SL 72 sneaker. (Twitter Screenshot)

Hadid has also falsely accused Israel of being a ‘Jewish supremacist’ state and claimed ‘Jesus was Palestinian.’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The German sportswear company Adidas is facing backlash for choosing Bella Hadid to model its new take on sneakers used by athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, where 11 Israeli participants were murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

Adidas announced on Monday the release of its iconic SL 72 sneaker, first released in 1972, in five new colorways ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The campaign featured “titans from the world of sport and culture,” including Hadid, soccer player Jules Koundé, rapper A$AP Nast, musician Melissa Bon, and model Sabrina Lan.

The running sneaker was originally designed for runners in the Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed in a terrorist attack perpetrated by the Palestinian group Black September.

Hadid has a history of criticizing Israel and accusing the Jewish state of colonization, ethnic cleansing, occupation, and apartheid over the Palestinian people.

She has claimed Israel perpetrates a “government system suppressing people,” posted on social media about alleged “Palestinian oppression” under Israel, and in 2021 participated in a pro-Palestinian rally where she chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which has been widely interpreted as a call for the destruction of the Jewish state, which is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Hadid has also falsely accused Israel of being a “Jewish supremacist” state and claimed “Jesus was Palestinian.”

Adidas was founded by brothers and Nazi party members Adolf and Rudolf Dassler in Germany in 1924.

Ynet, which accused Adidas of displaying “insensitivity” in its collaboration with Hadid, reported that the campaign will not appear in Israel.

The campaign has already been criticized by the state of Israel’s official account on X/Twitter and also the watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) demanded that Adidas apologize and drop Hadid from the campaign, calling her inclusion “an affront” to the memory of the Israelis murdered at the 1972 Olympic Games.

“For Adidas to choose Hadid, someone who is constantly baiting Jews and attacking the Jewish State, is bad enough, but to have her launch a shoe commemorating an Olympics when so much Jewish blood was shed is just sick,” CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said in a statement.

“We call on Adidas to apologize for this decision and drop Hadid immediately. Otherwise, it will be seen as a direct attack on the memory of the 11 Israelis who were murdered while merely trying to participate in the Olympic Games.”

He noted that the Israeli delegation heading to Paris for this year’s Olympic Games has already been threatened with violence, adding, “Thoughtless actions like this only embolden Israel haters and antisemites.”

Social media users also attacked the German brand for hiring Hadid to be the face of a campaign tied to the deadly Munich Olympics where Israelis were murdered, describing the decision as “simply unbelievable, hypocritical, and disgusting.”

One user on X/Twitter, wrote: “Adidas just ruined their name and reputation with one disgusting decision.”

Adar Rubin, from the grassroots movement #EndJewHatred, said, “By partnering with Bella Hadid, a blatant Hamas defender, Adidas has officially shown that they learned nothing from the Kanye West fallout by once again embracing Jew-hatred.”

Rubin was referring to the creative partnership Adidas had with West, who made a series of antisemitic comments in 2022.

The brand terminated its eight-year working relationship with the rapper and withdrew his Yeezy line of products because of his remarks.

Adidas later began selling its remaining Yeezy inventory and promised to donate a “significant amount” of proceeds to groups that combat hate speech.

However, Adidas Chief Executive Bjørn Gulde seemingly defended West last year, saying the rapper “didn’t mean what he said” and that he was not “a bad person – it just came across that way.”

Following widespread backlash, Gulden apologized for suggesting that West, who now legally goes by the name Ye, did not mean the antisemitic comments he made.