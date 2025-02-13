Afghan man arrested after running down dozens in Munich

Scene of ramming attack in Munich, Germany, after Afghan migrant drove his car into a crowd of labor union protesters on February 13, 2025. (X)

1 dead, dozens injured after Afghan migrant rams crowd of labor union protesters in Munich, Germany.

By World Israel News Staff

At least one person was killed and dozens more injured after a car plowed through a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Köingsplatz when a Mini Cooper rammed into a group of labor union protesters representing Verdi, Germany’s largest public sector union, who had gathered in Munich to demand wage hikes for teachers and hospital workers.

Local reports claim that one woman was killed in the incident and 28 others were injured.

Munich police said Thursday that they arrested the driver of the car, a 24-year-old male migrant from Afghanistan.

Markus Söder, premier of the State of Bavaria, told reporters that the ramming was “likely an attack.”

“The attack shows that something has to change in Germany – and quickly,” he said.

Police say the suspect has a history of criminal activity, including drug-related offenses and theft.

Germany’s Der Spiegel reported that the suspect has been living in Germany since 2016, despite his asylum request having been rejected.

Local media outlets have claimed the suspect posted radical Islamist materials to his social media accounts.

The incident occurred just 10 days before German voters head to the polls. Snap elections were called following the collapse of the Social Democrats-led, center-left government.

Immigration is expected to play a major role in this month’s federal election, with pre-election polling indicating the right-wing Alternative For Germany (AfD) is poised to become the second-largest faction in the Bundestag.

Alice Weidel, chairwoman of the AfD and the party’s candidate for chancellor, said the attack highlighted the need to radically reform Germany’s immigration policies.

“The terror driver from Munich was an Afghan asylum seeker known to police,” Weidel tweeted. “Once again there are many seriously injured, once again women and children among the victims. My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. Should this continue forever? Migration turnaround now!”