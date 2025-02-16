After Trump lifts ban, US heavy bombs arrive in Israel

Shipment of 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs unloaded from ship in port of Ashdod, February 16, 2025. (Ministry of Defense)

Shipment of MK-84 heavy aerial munitions arrive in Israel over the weekend, after being held up for nearly a year by the Biden administration.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

After close to a year of delays, a shipment of heavy aerial bombs from the United States arrived in Israel over the weekend.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced Sunday morning that a shipment of heavy aerial bombs recently released by the U.S. government was received and unloaded late Saturday night.

A shipping vessel carrying an order of 2,000-pound MK-84 munitions docked Saturday night and was unloaded at the Port of Ashdod before dawn Sunday morning.

The munitions were loaded onto dozens of trucks from the Transportation Unit of the Ministry’s Logistics and Assets Department and the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate and transferred to Israeli Air Force bases.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) said that the arrival of the heavy bombs serves as “evidence” of the strong ties between Israel and the U.S.

Katz also called the aerial munitions a “significant asset” for the Israeli military.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

“In our recent conversation, Secretary of Defense, HON Pete Hegseth reaffirmed America’s commitment to continue providing Israel with all necessary tools to ensure its security.”

“I thank President Donald Trump and the U.S. Administration for their unwavering support of the State of Israel. We will continue working together to strengthen our security.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The shipment of MK-84 heavy bombs was held up for nearly a year, after the Biden administration suspended the transfer of some aerial munitions to Israel, amid criticism of the IDF’s handling of the war in the Gaza Strip and in protest of Israel’s plans in early 2024 to carry out a large-scale ground operation in Rafah.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump lifted the Biden-era ban, clearing the way for the shipment of MK-84 bombs to be transferred to Israel.