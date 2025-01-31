Agam Berger and other hostages maintained Jewish observance during captivity

Agam Berger along with fellow freed hostages Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa. (X Screenshot)

Liri Albag: ‘Despite the difficult conditions and limited options, Agam chose to stay true to her values and her faith.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Agam Berger, the IDF lookout who was released on Thursday, and other hostages maintained religious observance during their captivity in Gaza.

On Thursday, eight hostages were released in Gaza, including five Thai workers and three Israelis: Agam Berger, Yehud, and Gadi Moses.

Agam Berger was reunited with the four other female IDF lookouts who were released last week: Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19.

Liri Albag reported that Agam Berger held fast to her religious observance during her captivity, including keeping kosher and observing Shabbat.

“Despite the difficult conditions and limited options, Agam chose to stay true to her values and her faith,” Liri said.

Liri’s mother, Merav, said that her daughter did not eat any of the non-kosher meat offered to her during captivity, despite the lack of food.

Prior to her daughter’s release, Merav Berger requested that if her daughter would be released on Saturday, that those involved and the media should avoid violating Shabbat.

“I will wait for Agam, with G-d’s help, when she comes, with as little Shabbat desecration as possible,” she shared. “From you I ask, those who embrace us and who have gone this entire journey with us, and who have the great merit of bringing our children home – please do not desecrate Shabbat.”

In addition to Berger, other released hostages said they refused leavened food during Passover and fasted on Yom Kippur, despite suffering severe malnutrition.

For 16 months, Arbel Yehud was kept underground in complete isolation. She also suffered from severe malnutrition and was treated cruelly by her Hamas captors.

“I was alone,” Yehud said after she was freed.

Although she was told that her brother, Dolev Yehud, was killed during the October 7th attack, she was unaware of the full extent of the invasion.

Videos circulated on social media on Thursday showing a mob of Gaza civilians taunting and harassing hostages as they were being escorted to the Red Cross.

One of the most harrowing images was of a frightened Arbel Yehud surrounded by hostile Gazans.

Commenting on the video, Yehud said, “What you saw today—the armed men escorting me—that is just a fraction of the horror.”

Gadi Moses, who is 80, said that during his captivity, he focused on the day he would return to rebuild his community of Nir Oz.

“I never broke, I never cried—I just waited for the moment I would be free,” he told his family.