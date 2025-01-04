Aide to new Syrian leader promises to protect Jews, urges them to return

Aide to new Syrian leader meets with head of country's Jewish community (X screenshot)

Syria was once home to one of the oldest Jewish communities, but with the founding of the State of Israel, most Jews left Syria after brutal anti-Jewish riots.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An aide to the new Syrian leader met with the leader of the small Jewish community in the country, pledged to protect Jews, and urged Jews who had left Syria to return.

Mohammad Badarieh, representing Islamist rebel chief Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Jewish community leader Bakhour Chamntoub and promised his community of 9 Jews “peace and security.”

Speaking on a social media video, Badaarieh told Chamntoub, “Good evening! It’s reassuring to hear from you, and I hope all is well on your end as well … Damascus is such a historic city, and the home of the head of the Jewish community there must hold a lot of significance. How are things in your community?”

“Thank God, all is well,” replied Chamntoub.

“How are things in the country?” Badaarieh asked. Chamntoub replied, “Couldn’t be better — there’s stability.”

Since Syrian rebels overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad last month, the leaders of the new government have worked to shed the extremist image and to express a desire to cooperate with religious minorities in the country.

Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group has been successful in persuading the United States to remove the $10 million bounty on the leader’s head.

“There’s no more Baath Party, no more fear,” he said, referring to the Arab nationalist movement once led by Assad in Syria. “No more checkpoints, no more secret police. We are in a democratic state now.” Chamntoub replied, “Thank God.”

Syria was once home to one of the oldest Jewish communities, but with the founding of the State of Israel, most Jews left Syria after brutal anti-Jewish riots.

The remaining Jewish community consists of only nine Jews, mainly older men.

Chamntoub frankly expressed the reason for caution among his fellow Jews, “They don’t believe there will be peace, or that they can return home.”

However, repeated the promises of the government aide with the message to Jews, “You will be safe, there will be peace and quiet, and God willing, you’ll return—everyone to their house, to their neighborhood, to their people, and to everything they once knew.”

“To all the communities, including the Jewish community, the members of this dear community, and the followers of the religion of Moses: everyone who returns, your home is here. God bless you all.”