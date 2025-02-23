Air Canada returns to Israel’s skies

With a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas still holding, North American air travel has steadily been returning to Israel.

By Jewish Breaking News

When Air Canada suspended flights last October, thousands were left navigating complex alternatives through European hubs.

A brief attempt to resume service ended abruptly after Iran’s April attacks, but now the airline is committing to a steady return.

Starting June 8, Air Canada’s familiar red maple leaf returns to Ben Gurion Airport, with four weekly flights scheduled for Toronto service.

Montreal follows in August with a weekly connection, marking the first direct service between Canada and Israel since El Al’s withdrawal in 2022.

“Air Canada has a long-standing commitment to the Canada-Israel route, which we have operated for the past 30 years. We look forward to resuming flights and even expanding them as conditions allow,” the airline announced Thursday.

According to the Israel Airport Authority (IAA), about one-third of the 80 airlines that serviced Tel Aviv before the Gaza war have now resumed operations.

Wizz Air has already rapidly expanded its network by adding seven new destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Krakow, London, Milan, Rome, and Warsaw.

Major European carriers, including Air France, British Airways, and the Lufthansa Group have also since resumed service.