Air Force jet worth $60 million lost dodging Houthi missile attack

A zig-zag maneuver to escape a Houthi missile strike ended with a $60 million jet sinking in the Red Sea.

By World Israel News Staff

A U.S. Air Force jet worth some $60 million sank in the Red Sea on Monday, after the aircraft carrier transporting the aircraft made a wild turn to avoid being struck by a Houthi-launched missile.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter careened overboard during a defensive maneuver performed by the carrier, officials confirmed in a media release.

One sailor, who was in the cockpit at the time of the missile attack, jumped out of the aircraft before it fell overboard. The sailor was said to have been mildly injured during the incident.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” a U.S. official told CNN in a statement.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.”

Carl Schuster, an ex-U.S. Navy captain, explained to CNN that aircraft carriers dodging a missile attack usually engage in a “zig-zag” movement.

“You typically do a series of alternating 30- to 40-degree turns. Each takes about 30 seconds each way, but the turn starts sharply. It is like riding in a zig-zagging car,” Schuster told the outlet.

“The ship leans about 10 to 15 degrees into the turn, but it displaces the ship about 100 to 200 yards from any likely aim point” if the ship is moving at its maximum speed, he added.

The Trump administration has ramped up attacks against the Houthis in recent weeks, earning praise from Yemen’s internationally-recognized government.

Despite the intensive bombings, the Houthis have pledged to keep up their attacks on American and Israeli assets.

“Yemen will not back down from continuing its support operations for the Palestinian people until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” the Houthis said in a statement earlier in April.