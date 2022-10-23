Albanian prime minister in Israel in wake of Iranian cyberattacks

During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Edi Rama is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog and the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate.

By JNS

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama touched down in Israel on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, just weeks after Tirana cut off diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattacks Tehran launched in July.

Rama was slated to meet with Lapid on Sunday afternoon, and later in his trip with, among others, President Isaac Herzog and Gaby Portnoy, the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, according to Israeli media reports.

In September, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll met with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, and offered “to share our knowledge and experience in cyber defense.” He also “expressed Israel’s appreciation” for Tirana’s decision to expel Iranian diplomats.

“We will continue to tighten cooperation between Israel and Albania,” said Roll.

Following the cyberattacks, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions against Tehran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib.

The attacks disrupted state computer systems in Albania, forcing Tirana to suspend online services, and leaked supposed government documents and residents’ personal information.