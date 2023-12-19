Alec Baldwin accosted by hostile Pro-Palestinian protestors in New York City

A protestor asked Baldwin about Hollywood’s connection to Israel, and Baldwin snapped back, ‘That’s my business!’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Pro-Palestinian protestors covered New York City’s main routes on Monday, and at one point, got into a heated argument with actor Alec Baldwin.

In a video, the 65-year-old actor seemed calm initially and said something unintelligible to protestors, many of whom wear keffiyeh headscarves.

Not long after, the situation became tense when several more protestors gathered around Baldwin and asked him to repeat what he said.

At one point, a protestor confronted Baldwin on Hollywood’s connection to Israel, and Baldwin snapped back, “That’s my business!”

The conversation then descended into an argument during which Baldwin yelled, “You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”

After that point, Baldwin and the protestor traded obscenities and the police officers escorted him away from the scene.

Alec Baldwin wasn’t the only one in New York City who felt surrounded by protestors–hundreds of them walked in traffic lanes with buses and cars whizzing past.

The demonstration began in Grand Central Station before moving to the Port Authority Bus Terminal and then moving on to Penn Station.

One protestor said on video that the United States was just as responsible for “genocide” in Gaza as the Israelis.

During Thanksgiving, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators held back-to-back protests in New York City.

During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade protestors poured red fluid over each other mimicking blood, glued themselves to the street, and pretended to be dead.

At Columbus Circle, a protestor burned an Israeli flag, dragged it down the street, and warned that the “days were numbered” for people who support Israel.

During Thanksgiving weekend, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – despite the fact that a ceasefire was in place for that entire week.

The demonstrators also demanded that President Joe Biden condemn Israel’s counter-terrorism campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Women’s March organizer and pro-Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) activist Linda Sarsour joined Sunday’s protest at the Manhattan Bridge.