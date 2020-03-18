All Knesset members to be tested for coronavirus

The decision comes after two Knesset ministers were ordered into quarantine on Tuesday after being exposed to a carrier of the virus.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

A decision was made on Wednesday to test all Knesset members for the coronavirus, reports The Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, the decision was made on Tuesday after Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri and Minister of Agriculture Tsahi Hanegbi were ordered into quarantine after being exposed to Merhavim regional council head Shai Hajaj, who recently tested positive for the virus.

MK’s Ben Barak and Alon Schuster were also ordered into quarantine on Tuesday after coming into contact with Hajaj earlier in the week.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff received a clean bill of health after being tested for the deadly virus.

“In accordance with instructions by the manager of Defense and Emergency at the Prime Minister’s Office, routine corona tests are conducted for the immediate environment of the prime minister as well as the prime minister,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

However, his office did not say whether Netanyahu or his staff had been exposed to a carrier of the virus.

President Reuven Rivlin’s office announced on Monday that the president and his staff received a clean bill of health after being tested “as a precautionary measure.”

Yesterday, Israel’s Ministry of Health tightened the restrictions on movement keeping Israelis from congregating outdoors. The restrictions cover playgrounds, beaches, pools, libraries, museums, parks, and other public spaces.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan warned Wednesday that he had instructed the heads of Israel’s emergency services to prepare for an “inevitable” nationwide curfew in the coming days. Enforcing the curfew means police officers on the streets will ensure compliance with the ban on leaving the home unnecessarily.