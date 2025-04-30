Amazon scraps plan to list tariff rates with prices after angry call from Trump

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, seen here on Sept. 13, 2018. (AP/Cliff Owen)

White House Press Secretary Leavitt: “This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amazon rejected a plan to list tariff rates and prices after company founder Jeff Bezos received an angry phone call from US President Donald Trump.

The e-commerce icon said it had considered listing import costs on its budget site, Haul, but the idea “was never approved and is not going to happen” on the main Amazon site.

On Haul, there was a plan to indicate “how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs – right next to the product’s total listed price.”

An anonymous source within Amazon said it “doesn’t want to shoulder the blame for the cost of President Donald Trump’s trade war.”

Reacting to the report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of being “China-aligned.”

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” Leavitt said. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?”

However, Amazon responded to Leavitt’s remark by emphasizing that the proposal was floated only for the budget site and “that it was never going to happen” on Amazon’s flagship site.

Before Amazon denied that it was planning to list tariffs on its regular site, Leavitt said that she had just finished conversing with Trump about Amazon’s plan and added that she “will not speak to the president’s relationships with Jeff Bezos.”

Just days earlier, Trump called Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg “great,” implying that Trump did not always agree with them.

“They’ve been great,” Trump said of the tech moguls.

“It’s just a higher level of respect. I don’t know. Maybe they didn’t know me at the beginning, and they know me now.”

Trump has introduced a policy of dramatically higher tariffs on goods, particularly from China, which has increased the prices of many items sold on Amazon, some as much as 30%.