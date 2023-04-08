Anti-government protests continue despite terror threat

Israelis block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul on March 26, 2023. (Flash90/Tomer Neuberg)

The protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem began with a minute’s silence for the three victims of terror killed in separate attacks on Friday.

By World Israel News

More than 150,000 Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night in the 14th consecutive week of protests against the government’s plans to reform the judiciary, despite security concerns amid a spate of terror attacks.

The protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem began with a minute’s silence for the three victims of terror killed in separate attacks on Friday in the Jordan Valley and Tel Aviv, respectively.

Some protests in Ra’anana, Netanya and other cities were canceled in light of the attacks.

A “silent march” was held in the central city of Rehovot in honor of the victims.

The protest in Tel Aviv began with a march from Habima Square to Kaplan Street, near the Azrieli towers.

A giant banner depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Pharaoh, accompanied by the words “Let My People Go,” referencing the story of Passover currently being celebrated in Israel and by Jews around the world.

Protest organizers blamed the “incompetent” government for the wave of terror.

“The government, led by Netanyahu, received every possible warning from the security establishment and the former defense minister, who was fired for warning about the damage that the judicial coup would cause to Israel’s security and deterrence,” the Umbrella Movement of Resistance Against Dictatorship in Israel, a coalition of protest organizers, said in a statement.