Anti-Israel campus protests akin to 1930s Germany: Dershowitz

Demonstrators hold a mock trial on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The threat posed by far-left ideology “applies beyond Jews,” Alan Dershowitz said.



By World Israel News Staff

Prominent legal scholar and ex-Harvard University professor Alan Dershowitz warned that anti-Israel protests on campuses throughout the U.S. were reminiscent of pre-Holocaust Germany, as Jewish students and staff increasingly report being harassed and targeted at the schools.

“This is much like what happened in Germany in the early 1930s, when Nazi students blocked Jews from entering universities. This is a lot like the lead up to what happened in the 1940s,” Dershowitz said, speaking on the Cats Roundtable radio show.

Dershowitz noted that during the “Harvard graduation the other day, students walked out. Students wore Hamas-supportive garb. Students were on Hamas’s side. They are our future leaders.”

The shift towards antisemitic messaging is especially worrying considering that the students involved in the anti-Israel protests are graduating from the nation’s top universities, and will therefore presumably reach elite positions within society, Dershowitz said.

“What worries me is 10, 15 years from now, these Hitler Youth will be members of Congress, will be on the editorial board of the New York Times, will be owning media stations … and substitute their own radical progressive anti-American craziness for the stability that our Constitution calls for,” he added.

He stressed that the risk to American society isn’t limited to Jews and Israelis, referencing professional agitator Cody Carlson.

Carlson, who held a Columbia University custodian hostage while leading a mob that illegally occupied a campus building, was revealed after his arrest to be a millionaire “anarchist” married to a super model. Like some 50 percent of those arrested at the school, he was not a Columbia student.

The threat posed by far-left ideology “applies beyond Jews,” Dershowitz said.

The public must remember “the two janitors who were held captive, kidnapped by wealthy Columbia graduates and outsiders — like the kid who owns a $2 or $3 million home in Brooklyn — they should be sued and held responsible for what they’re doing,” he said.

“We have to fight back.”