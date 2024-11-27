Anti-Israel groups plan coordinated protests in ‘global escalation’ over Thanksgiving holiday

Pro-Palestinian protestors block the parade route during the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Jessica Costescu, The Washington Free Beacon

A coalition of radical anti-Israel groups is planning a “global escalation” in dozens of cities across the United States throughout the Thanksgiving holiday season.

The “Global Escalation” coalition describes itself as “a collective effort from people who share the understanding that we must urgently step up our actions to stop this genocide.”

It directs activists to protest in their area and provides resources on how to organize and improve their security strategies. Some of the cities listed include New York, Chicago, Sacramento, Denver, and Charleston.

“We reject a world where genocide and war crimes go unpunished. In 3 days, for 3 days, withdraw from participating in the global economy to reject this new ‘normal,’” the coalition posted Sunday on Instagram.

“Disrupt any and all entities that allow or enable genocide. Disrupt the finances fuelling or profiting from genocide.”

“Join direct action and strikes around the world: refuse labour, stop spending, and hit the pockets of those fuelling or profiting from genocide,” the post continued.

In Charleston, S.C., for instance, a participating anti-Israel group is planning to “start [a] car caravan to interrupt business as usual through the central arteries” of the city.

In Chicago, the local chapters of the Palestinian American Council, Students for Justice in Palestine, and American Muslims for Palestine will protest at a large shopping mall to “reject capitalist ‘holidays.’”

The coalition’s website boasts that it “will bring together people and movements around the world to step up the collective resistance by going on strike, refusing to shop and by taking direct action. It will be the first of a series of blows that will force change.”

“By halting revenue over one of the most profitable times of the year, the people stand in solidarity with all communities harmed by the same colonial forces worldwide, rejecting the celebration of colonial legacies like ‘Thanksgiving Day’ on the 28th,” the site continues.

“The efforts will culminate on the 29th, coinciding with the Friday Day of Rage and the opening of the infamous ‘Black Friday’ season. Most importantly, November 29th marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

Additional protests are also planned in Omaha, Boise, Malden, Mass., Ventura, San Pedro, and Williamstown, Mass. Others are expected in Canada, Australia, Japan, and throughout Europe.

A similar coalition in April coordinated a “multi-city economic blockade” and for hours stopped traffic on major highways and thruways, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

Left-wing groups, including the Tides Center—a George Soros-funded dark money network—Community Justice Exchange, and National Students for Justice in Palestine were among the participating groups.

In one instance, activists shut down access to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, backing up traffic and forcing some travelers to walk with their luggage to the airport.

Organizers advised activists to refrain from engaging with police and promised that Community Justice Exchange would provide "money bail, court fees and fines" and other legal services upon arrest.