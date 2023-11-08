Anti-tank missile from Lebanon injures two Israeli soldiers

IDF Armored forces at a staging area in Upper Galilee, near the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, October 11, 2023. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Israeli artillery units responded by firing at the source of the attack in Southern Lebanon.

By TPS

Two soldiers were wounded on Wednesday afternoon when an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon at troops near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee.

“Two IDF soldiers were lightly and moderately injured and were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families were informed,” the military said.

Israeli artillery units responded by firing at the source of the attack in Southern Lebanon, added the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, two launches were detected near Moshav Shtula and Kibbutz Yiftah. Israeli forces attacked the sources of the fire with tank and artillery fire.

The IDF on Wednesday also attacked a number of anti-tank missile launching pads belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, the army said.

On Tuesday, terrorists in Lebanon fired some 20 rockets at Israel. Explosions were heard near Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, with videos on social media showing interceptor missiles being fired over the Druze town.

The IDF also prevented a “suspicious aerial target” from entering the Jewish state from Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The incident was reported as terrorists in Lebanon fired at an army outpost in the area of Arab al-Aramshe, a Bedouin village in Western Galilee, according to the IDF. Israel responded with artillery fire.

Israeli forces on Tuesday also attacked a Hezbollah position in Southern Lebanon, and an IDF tank targeted a terrorist cell preparing to fire an anti-tank missile toward Shtula.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev, Hezbollah has been initiating a series of exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border. Over the past month, at least seven IDF soldiers have been killed in attacks on Israel’s northern border.

In addition, an Israeli civilian was killed when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a vehicle near Yiftah on Sunday.