Anti-tank missile from Lebanon wounds two Israelis

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps firing shells during a military drill near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, August 28, 2023. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The IDF said that artillery was striking the source of the launches, with Lebanese media reporting that Israeli forces were shelling the Naqoura area.

By JNS

At least two people were injured—moderately and lightly—on Monday by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon towards the area of Netu’a, a moshav near the border.

Troops responded by firing artillery at the source of the attack, the IDF said.

Earlier, mortar shells fired from Lebanon hit in open areas, triggering sirens in Arab al-Aramashe. No injuries were reported.

Sirens sounded in the northern Israeli community of Gornot HaGalil earlier on Monday morning, with the IDF reporting that two mortar shells were identified that crossed over from Lebanese territory and struck open areas. No injuries were reported.

Following a security assessment of rocket fire from Lebanon, residents of eight towns in the Upper Galilee were instructed on Monday to go to protected areas until further notice.

The instructions apply to Kibbutz Malkiah, Kibbutz Yiftah, Kibbutz Yir’on, Kibbutz Bar’am, Kibbutz Sasa, Moshav Dovev, Moshav Avivim and Moshav Natu’a.

Nearby roads were also closed to traffic.

Overnight Sunday, Israeli forces struck an armed terrorist cell in Lebanon, near the Biranit area of northern Israel.

At least 14 Israeli civilians were injured on Sunday afternoon, one critically, when Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists fired anti-tank missiles towards Dovev.

Several of the victims were employees of the Israel Electric Corporation working to repair power lines damaged by previous attacks from Lebanon.

Also on Sunday afternoon, IDF soldiers attacked two terror squads that fired mortar shells towards Kibbutz Manara and Kibbutz Yir’on in the Galilee Panhandle.

Seven soldiers were lightly injured in Manara, the army said.