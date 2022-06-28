Antisemitic death threat made against Republican Jewish congressman

Lawn sign for Congressman Lee Zeldin defaced with a swastika and the number 187.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

An antisemitic death threat was found Sunday on a lawn sign supporting the Jewish frontrunner for the Republican nomination in New York’s upcoming gubernatorial race, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The sign for Congressman Lee Zeldin was defaced with a large, silver-painted swastika and the number 187 in bright blue.

That number is an apparent reference to California Penal Code Section 187, which defines the crime of murder. It is slang commonly used by gangs and in hip-hop culture in the United States, German and Norway.

Police are currently searching for the vandal, who picked the four-time Congressman’s home county in Long Island to spread his or her message of intimidation.

Zeldin representative Katie Vincentz thanked the Suffolk County police for responding promptly to the threat, adding, “In the United States, we settle our scores at the ballot box, and this type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else in our state and country.”

Zeldin is one of only two Jewish Republicans in the House of Representatives. He currently leads the other three candidates for his party’s nomination by a comfortable margin. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will be the underdog against the Democratic candidate — widely expected to be acting Governor Kathy Hochul.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee member is deeply supportive of Israel, having introduced anti-BDS legislation and organized a letter signed by 200 lawmakers urging President Joe Biden not to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.