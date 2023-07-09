Antisemitic hate crime: Ultra-Orthodox man stabbed in NY

Crime scene in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, after an antisemitic hate crime. (AP/Mark Lennihan)

Jewish man stabbed by attackers after confirming that he was Jewish; victim expected to make full recovery.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News Staff

A Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) man was stabbed on a New York street after his attackers asked about his Jewish identity, according to local news reports.

The man, who reportedly holds Israeli citizenship, was walking in the heavily Orthodox enclave of Crown Heights in Brooklyn around 2 a.m. on Saturday, when he was approached by two men.

The unidentified men asked the victim several questions, which he was unable to answer due to his limited English language skills.

However, the victim told investigators he was certain that the perpetrators had asked him if he was Jewish.

After confirming his religious identity, one of the men produced a screwdriver and brutally stabbed the victim in the arm.

The victim was initially assisted by paramedics from the United Hatzalah emergency response organization, then transferred to a local hospital.

He was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Yaacov Berman, an advocate for Crown Heights’ Jewish community, confirmed the attack in a press statement he released on social media.

“It is currently being investigated as a hate crime. According to the victim, he was questioned about his Jewish identity. Despite being visibly traumatized, the victim expressed gratitude for not having sustained more severe injuries,” Berman wrote.

“This incident is deeply concerning, and we have full confidence in the NYPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators.”

The Anti-Defamation League said it was aware of the attack and are “reaching out to law enforcement and community partners.”

In recent years, New York City has seen a spike in violent antisemitic attacks against Jews.

In January 2023, Nessim Sahalon, a 30-year-old Jewish man, was stabbed to death on the street in Brooklyn.

A pro-Palestinian activist who brutally beat a Jewish man wearing a kippa (yarmulke) was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent hate crime.